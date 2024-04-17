Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $57,190. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GRNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,093. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $870.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

