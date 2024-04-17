Shattuck Labs, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.95). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 5,268.44%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

STTK opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.11. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In related news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

