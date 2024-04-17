Shentu Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Shentu has a market cap of $90.79 million and $3.94 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 133,316,316 coins and its circulating supply is 133,318,446 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

