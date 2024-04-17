Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Drops By 10.8%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

ACNT opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

