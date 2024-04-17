Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Grows By 5.3%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of CMAX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CareMax has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($25.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 90.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

