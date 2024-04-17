Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Expands By 8.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CVR stock remained flat at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

