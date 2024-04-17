Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Declines By 8.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKY opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

