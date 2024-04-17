Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Declines By 9.5%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 191,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 773,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CETY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CETY opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

