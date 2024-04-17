Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Expands By 9.7%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 84,756 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

