Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Expands By 9.7%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
