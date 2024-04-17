Short Interest in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Grows By 10.0%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLB opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $808.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.