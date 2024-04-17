Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Grows By 8.9%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,123,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 18,473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,308.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

