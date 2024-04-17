Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Drops By 6.5%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.0 days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
Shares of CYFWF stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
