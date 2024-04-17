Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expands By 10.2%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.67. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDSA

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.