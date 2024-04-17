Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 8.5%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 71,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,505. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.69). On average, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

