Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 8.5%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 71,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,505. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.69). On average, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

