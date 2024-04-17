Short Interest in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Expands By 10.2%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on ERO. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
View Our Latest Report on Ero Copper
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ero Copper Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.