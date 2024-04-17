Short Interest in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Expands By 10.2%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on ERO. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $5,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ero Copper by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after buying an additional 2,507,239 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 314,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ero Copper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

