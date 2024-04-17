Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Grows By 9.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fury Gold Mines

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.