Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 9.1%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Genenta Science Company Profile
