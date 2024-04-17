Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 9.1%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

