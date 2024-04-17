Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Decreases By 7.8%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.