Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Rises By 7.6%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 954,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,553. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 238.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IAS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Get Our Latest Report on IAS

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $876,562. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.