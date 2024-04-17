Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Drops By 10.8%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

