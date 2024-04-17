SIG Group AG (SIGCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4799 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC SIGCY opened at C$21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.01. SIG Group has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.54.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

