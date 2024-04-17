SIG Group AG (SIGCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4799 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
SIG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC SIGCY opened at C$21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.01. SIG Group has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.54.
SIG Group Company Profile
