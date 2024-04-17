Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.36 and its 200-day moving average is $233.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
