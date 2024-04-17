Signet Financial Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

