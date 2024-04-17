Skye Bioscience (SKYE) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 999 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skye Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million -1.52 Skye Bioscience Competitors $1.68 billion $148.35 million -4.55

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Skye Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -438.15% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,591.74% -222.91% -28.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skye Bioscience and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 6283 18542 44327 909 2.57

Skye Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.74%. Given Skye Bioscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Skye Bioscience peers beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.