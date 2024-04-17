Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.08. 1,585,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

