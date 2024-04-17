Slow Capital Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. 3,163,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268,278. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.