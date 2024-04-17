Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 1,743 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. 1,431,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

