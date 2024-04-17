Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 550 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGLD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,533 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

