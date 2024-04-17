Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. 2,375,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

