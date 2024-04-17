Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $616.16. 838,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $266.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.