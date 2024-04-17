Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $796,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after buying an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 403,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

