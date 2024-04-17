Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,950,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.48 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,756.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,203 shares of company stock worth $96,530,482 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.