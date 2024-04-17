Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

