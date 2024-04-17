Snap-on (SNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $282.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day moving average of $278.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $238.90 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

