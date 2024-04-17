SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Tops $14.28 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $188,026.68 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002269 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

