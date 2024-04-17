Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,990 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 124,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 163,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

