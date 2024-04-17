SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

