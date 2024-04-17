SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 30,169 shares.The stock last traded at $55.14 and had previously closed at $54.99.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NANR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.