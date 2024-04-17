Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Star Diamond Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

