Status One Day Volume Hits $4.02 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. Status has a market capitalization of $142.65 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,297.18 or 0.99288090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010854 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03766339 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,420,906.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

