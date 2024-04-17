StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 2.4 %
Cinedigm stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.