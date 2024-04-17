StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPSI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

