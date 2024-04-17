StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

