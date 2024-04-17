StockNews.com Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 944,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

