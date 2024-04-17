StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Concept Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.