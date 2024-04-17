StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

