StockNews.com Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE FOR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $40.92.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
