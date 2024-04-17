StockNews.com Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE FOR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 261,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

