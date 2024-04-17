Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Up to $96.71

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.71, but opened at $103.98. Strategic Education shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 11,447 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Strategic Education Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 241,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

