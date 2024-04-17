Stratis Trading Down 25.4% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $65,104.43 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.21 or 0.04908398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00056714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003302 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

