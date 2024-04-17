Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
