Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

